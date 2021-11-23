PUBG: New State Makes It Difficult To Cheat For Android Smartphone Users

PUBG: New State is the latest game from South Korean developer Krafton. The game, which takes the Battlegrounds battle into the future - 2051, to be precise, is now getting an update that brings anti-cheating measures to the newly-launched game. The anti-cheating update is currently rolling out only for Android users, but Krafron says that iOS users will also get the update soon. Apart from this, the company has also announced a special compensation for players as part of the new update.

The developer announced the new update in a blog post. The company said that PUBG: New State will not work on Android devices that have not installed the update. Players will also be rewarded for this update - this will be three chicken medals. The anti-cheating measures for iOS on PUBG: New State are in the works and will be rolled out soon, Krafton has said.

This update comes as one of the first measures from Krafton to make the game more safe and fair for all players. It is aimed at identifying and reducing the cheating methods applied by certain players. The developers will ban players who are found to be cheating or using hacks while playing the game.

PUBG: New State was launched earlier this month, on November 11 for both Android and iOS users, as well as on iPadOS. The game was launched in 200 countries initially and it takes the battle royale experience into the future. PUBG: New State crossed 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store within a week since its launch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.