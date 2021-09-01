PUBG: New State Now Available to Pre-Book in India, But What Is It?

PUBG: New State by Battleground Mobile India’s parent firm Krafton is now available to pre-book in India via Google Play and Apple App Store. Developed by Krafton’s PUBG Studios, the new mobile title will launch as a “free-to-play" game around October 8, the App Store listing suggests. The South Korean company says PUBG: New State will bring original PUBG: Battleground’s Battle Royale experience with more “realist" graphics. The New State opened pre-registrations globally in February 2021 (minus India) and received over 10 Million hits by April. Krafton has not specified how it will handle the data of Indian gamers as its erstwhile PUBG: Battleground remains banned in the country for its links with China-based Tencent. At the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton said the company severed ties with Tencent for the India-specific game and partnered with Microsoft to protect user data.

As per PUBG: New State‘s Apple App Store listing, the mobile game is set in the future (2051, to be precise), which essentially succeeds the PUBG or BGMI‘s current timeline. The game takes place on a new map called Troi and promises to bring futuristic weapons and vehicles like drones, deployable combat shields and more. Based on images of PUBG: New State, the game looks similar to Call of Duty Warzone - another battle royale game preferred by PC and console gamers. The futuristic vibe; however, is akin to Call of Duty Black Ops 3 or Black Ops 4. The new game is set to dive deeper into the lore of the overall PUBG Universe. PUBG: New State further promises to change the formula for PUBG games, as it will bring in-game weapon customisations that will allow players to modify their weapons within a match, something similar to Apex Legends’ weapon attachments. Weapons customisations are also available on Call of Duty: Warzone.

In a press note, PUBG: New State Executive Producer Minkyu Park said that the team at PUBG Studios is doing its “best to offer a battle royale experience" based on the stable service for Indian fans. The company reiterates its commitment to enhancing the Indian gaming, esports, and IT entertainment industries with the establishment of its Indian office. Krafton claims it has invested $70 million in the Indian IT sector and in gaming companies like Nodwin, game streaming platform Loco, and leading India web novel platform Pratilipi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here