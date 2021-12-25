PUBG: New State Redeem Codes - How To Get Christmas Special Rewards In Battle Royale Game

Popular battle royale game PUBG: New State has kicked off its holiday celebrations with new redeem codes that offer players free rewards. PUBG: New State is the latest mobile game from South Korean developer Krafton and it has recently crossed the 45 million downloads mark. The developers have shared the new codes in order to thank users for their support in the early life of the game. The in-game rewards here include Winter Carnival crate tickets and chicken medals.

Both the rewards are now accessible to any player and are up for grabs until next month. The developers have also launched a dedicated website that users can head to, in order to claim rewards. The rewards, according to rules can be calimed only once per ID and will be delivered to players via the in-game mail section. Users will need to open the PUBG: New State website in order to claim these rewards and they can not do so on their smartphones. Let us take a look at how to claim redeem codes in PUBG: New State.

HOW TO CLAIM PUBG: NEW STATE REWARDS

Head to PUBG: New State website (https://newstate.pubg.com/en/redemption).

Type on of the codes in the space given for it.

Open PUBG: New State in your phone and open game settings.

Tap the Basic tab, and note your Account ID.

Enter your Account ID on the redemption website.

Solve the CAPTCHA verification and click “Redeem."

REDEEM CODES

The first redeem code for PUBG: New State that was shared by Krafton is WINTERCARNIVAL15 and it will get users access to a Winter Carnival Crate. This crate gets gamers winter-themed skins, accessories, and clothing, along with in-game vehicle themes. Users have till January 6 to claim this code and all PUBG: New State users can claim the reward once per account ID. The second redeem code is WINTERHOLIDAY, which gets users six Chicken medals for free. All PUBG: New State users are eligible to claim this reward, and it can be claimed till January 10.

