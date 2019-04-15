SPONSORED BY
PUBG News: High Court Directs Govt. of India to Play PUBG And Issue Regulations For Objectionable Content

After getting banned for two to three week in several districts of Gujarat, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has been banned in Nepal.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
The Bombay High Court Friday directed the Union government to go through the content of the mobile game 'PUBG' and issue necessary regulatory directions if it is found to be objectionable. A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar directed the secretary of the department concerned of the Union government to direct the service provider of the game to block the same if it deemed fit.

The court was hearing public interest litigation seeking children be prohibited from playing 'PUBG' in schools. Tanveer Nizam, the lawyer arguing the PIL, also urged the court to direct all schools to ban the game on their premises. The bench, however, noted that schools already prohibit children from bringing mobile phones or video game devices.

Instead, it was imperative that parents of school-going children ensure that their wards do not access such games, it added. State counsel Poornima Kantharia too argued that schools already prohibit children from bringing mobile phones. "How can you say schools should ban the game? Schools will say we already don't allow it. If parents are permitting their children to access mobiles and such games then what will the school do?" the bench said.

The PIL had alleged that the game has children and adults addicted and that it promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.
