PUBG News: Unnamed Millionaire Wants to Recreate a Real Life Battle Royale Map on a Private Island

Clearly, having the PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends Battle Royale games on your smartphones and computing devices isn’t entertaining enough. A perhaps-quite-bored and as yet unnamed millionaire wants to have a real-life battle royale play out on a private island, and is ready to throw big bucks to ensure it gets done. The millionaire is offering £45,000 is looking for any gamers who also have experience in organizing large scale events, to turn this into a reality. The real-life battle royale will have a £100,000 jackpot.The advertisement published on website HushHush.com says, “We’re looking for someone who can help design the arena for a 100-person battle royale inspired event.” This website is often referred to as the Amazon for rich people, and lists everything from property to private aircrafts, jewellery and luxury yachts to name a few of the indulgences that millionaires can splurge on.The competition will take place for 12 hours every day, and the battle royale arena will last for three days. All contestants will be provided with Airsoft guns, ammunition and touch-sensitive body armour for a three-day event. The listing says that food and camping equipment will also be provided for all participants.“Battle royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible. If the championship is a success this year, it’s something he wants to make an annual event moving forward, which is very exciting,” the listing goes on to say.This will go well, won’t it?