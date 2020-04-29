TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PUBG Now Gets Added in Google Stadia's Game Catalogue; Members Get Free Access

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The base PUBG game on Stadia can be purchased for $29.99, while the new Pioneer Edition is available for $39.99.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Share this:

Google has finally introduced the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on its subscription-based game service Stadia. The game will be free for Stadia Pro members and will include the new Cold Front season pass. The base PUBG game on Stadia can be purchased for $29.99, while the new Pioneer Edition is available for $39.99.

The higher price tag includes the base game, the Survivor Pass: Cold Front and Google Stadia-exclusive skins. Alongside PUBG, Stadia is adding a feature called click to play, the ability to click a game link and instantly play. It is part of Google's grand vision of making cloud games accessible with just the click of a URL, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, Google is also partnering with Electronic Arts (EA) to bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA to Stadia later this year.'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' will hit the service in the fall, and Stadia will add Madden NFL and FIFA in the winter. Google is also planning to launch Crayta exclusively on Stadia this summer, free for Stadia Pro members.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres