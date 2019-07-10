PUBG Partners With Jio as Exclusive Digital Partner in India, Offers Rewards on PUBG Lite

The highly popular game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG) has announced an official partnership with Reliance Jio. The development comes after Beta services for PUBG Lite went live in India last week. PUBG Lite is a free-to-play game that is compatible with low-end

PCs and laptops with optimised gameplay and graphics to ensure a more inclusive and wider gaming experience.

Jio users who register for PUBG Lite will be getting exclusive rewards including free skins and in-game rewards.

Here is how to register for the exclusive Jio rewards:

Step 1: Jio users can visit https://gamesarena.jio.com and fill up a 2-step registration form.

Step 2: Users will then receive a verification link on their registered email ID.

Step 3: Once the verification is complete, the user will receive another mail with a unique redemption code which can be claimed within the game.

How to use the redemption code:

Step 1: After downloading and registering for PUBG Lite, users can go to Menu Store

Step 2: In the menu options, users needs to click on “Add Bonus / Gift Code”

Step 3: Users needs to add the redemption code in the blank space and click on redeem

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.