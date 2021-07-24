PUBG PC Tournament on The Esports Club Begins Today: Not All About BGMI, Then?

In all the furore raised over PUBG’s demise and the advent of the same game guised with green blood as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), it seems that many may have forgotten that the original PUBG game, released on PC, is still good to play in India. Of course, you won’t need reminding about this if you are a die-hard PUBG fan, but for many who spend most of their times away from PCs and on phones, the PUBG PC game may not be the most remembered. In fact, most may have even assumed that the PUBG title is a banned entity in India. If the PUBG PC India invitational streamer tournament is anything to go by, that’s hardly the case.

Organised by The Esports Club, IGN India reports that the PUBG PC India invitational streamer goes live today, in association with LG. It’s a promotional event based on the chief sponsor’s LG UltraGear series of gaming and professional monitors, and the full name of the two-day tournament involving specifically invited professional PUBG players only is a rather long one — The Esports Club LG Ultragear PUBG PC Streamer Invitational. The tournament will happen today, and will be streamed by The Esports Club on its own YouTube channel, later today. The tournament will run through the entire weekend, between July 24 and 25.

The tournament, as mentioned before, involves 16 professional players, who will fight it out for a total prize pool of Rs 3 lakh. This, of course, will be distributed among the winners, the runners-up, and the players of the tournament. The day one of the tournament begins at 7PM, so if you plan on spending a lazy Saturday not doing much and revelling in the joy of an upcoming Sunday, AND also happen to be interested in professional gaming and battle royale in general — this one’s an interesting tournament to watch. The list of pro players in the invitational include the likes of Nikhil ‘Bloodline’ Sirohi, Ayan ‘Rebel’ Ali, Rohan ‘Hydraflick’ Ledwani and 13 others.

The tournament will hopefully put some light back on the PUBG PC game, which has long been overshadowed by its mobile form. PUBG can be credited for single-handedly sparking off a massive uptick of interest and awareness in gaming, and gaming as a profession on the overall sense. The massive debate around it being banned is testament to its popularity, and its continued surge of downloads with its return as BGMI clearly shows the affection that players have for the game. BGMI appears to have retained much of its popularity as one of the most played games in India, but it should be no less fun to see an all-out battle royale face-off among PC players as well.

