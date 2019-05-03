Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video

PUBG professional Mert “ABeautflDeath” Ozturk proposed to his girlfriend, PUBG semi-pro Zeynep “Rita” Sualp, on stream at the PUBG Europe League Kick-off Cup.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video (image: Twitter)
Loading...
Turkish PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds professional Mert “ABeautflDeath” Ozturk proposed to his girlfriend, PUBG semi-pro Zeynep “Rita” Sualp, on stream at the PUBG Europe League Kick-off Cup. The crowd cheered when she said yes and the presenter brought out balloons for ABeautifulDeath to give to his now-fiance. In addition to the positive reaction at the event, the Twitter post about the proposal was filled with people congratulating the two.







In a recent report, a young woman in the UAE has sought divorce from her husband, after he reportedly attempted to ban her from playing the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. According to Gulf News, Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani told the publication that they recently received a bizarre case, where a woman in her 20s wanted to divorce her husband over not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The husband noticed his wife’s increasing addiction to the game, and decided to stop her from playing, so she could focus on the family.



| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram