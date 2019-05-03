PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video

SHE SAID YES!



After the Group A matches, @Mrtztrk7 shared a beautiful moment as he proposed to his girlfriend @RitaPUBG 💘



Best of luck on this new chapter of your lives from everybody at @PEL_esports! pic.twitter.com/fejQxFJR2k — PEL Esports (@PEL_esports) May 2, 2019

Turkish PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds professional Mert “ABeautflDeath” Ozturk proposed to his girlfriend, PUBG semi-pro Zeynep “Rita” Sualp, on stream at the PUBG Europe League Kick-off Cup. The crowd cheered when she said yes and the presenter brought out balloons for ABeautifulDeath to give to his now-fiance. In addition to the positive reaction at the event, the Twitter post about the proposal was filled with people congratulating the two.In a recent report, a young woman in the UAE has sought divorce from her husband, after he reportedly attempted to ban her from playing the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. According to Gulf News, Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani told the publication that they recently received a bizarre case, where a woman in her 20s wanted to divorce her husband over not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The husband noticed his wife’s increasing addiction to the game, and decided to stop her from playing, so she could focus on the family.