English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
PUBG professional Mert “ABeautflDeath” Ozturk proposed to his girlfriend, PUBG semi-pro Zeynep “Rita” Sualp, on stream at the PUBG Europe League Kick-off Cup.
PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video (image: Twitter)
Loading...
Turkish PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds professional Mert “ABeautflDeath” Ozturk proposed to his girlfriend, PUBG semi-pro Zeynep “Rita” Sualp, on stream at the PUBG Europe League Kick-off Cup. The crowd cheered when she said yes and the presenter brought out balloons for ABeautifulDeath to give to his now-fiance. In addition to the positive reaction at the event, the Twitter post about the proposal was filled with people congratulating the two.
In a recent report, a young woman in the UAE has sought divorce from her husband, after he reportedly attempted to ban her from playing the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. According to Gulf News, Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani told the publication that they recently received a bizarre case, where a woman in her 20s wanted to divorce her husband over not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The husband noticed his wife’s increasing addiction to the game, and decided to stop her from playing, so she could focus on the family.
May 2, 2019
SHE SAID YES!— PEL Esports (@PEL_esports) May 2, 2019
After the Group A matches, @Mrtztrk7 shared a beautiful moment as he proposed to his girlfriend @RitaPUBG 💘
Best of luck on this new chapter of your lives from everybody at @PEL_esports! pic.twitter.com/fejQxFJR2k
In a recent report, a young woman in the UAE has sought divorce from her husband, after he reportedly attempted to ban her from playing the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. According to Gulf News, Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani told the publication that they recently received a bizarre case, where a woman in her 20s wanted to divorce her husband over not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The husband noticed his wife’s increasing addiction to the game, and decided to stop her from playing, so she could focus on the family.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Blake Lively Suprises Everyone With Her Baby Bump at Detective Pikachu Premiere
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- Tata Harrier Road Test Review – A Beautiful Beast
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results