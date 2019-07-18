Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Releases Dark Cinematic Story Trailer Ahead of Season 4 Release

Are we finally going to see a story-based mode on PUBG?

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:July 18, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PUBG Releases Dark Cinematic Story Trailer Ahead of Season 4 Release
Are we finally going to see a story-based mode on PUBG?
Loading...

Battle Royale games are more or less strategic shooting games with a twist of play-area restrictions. They don’t quite have a story or narration. But it seems that PUBG (Playerunknown Battlegrounds) is working on changing that.

A new cinematic trailer was released yesterday by PUBG Corp in anticipation of season four. Mind you this is PUBG for PC and not PUBG Mobile or PUBG Lite. The video does seem a bit dark and focuses on Erangel, the first map on the game. There is a young boy who seems to be the sole survivor on the island plagued with a horrible war. The trailer then shows a quick time-lapse skipping ahead into the future where we see a man in the middle of a battle, equipped with an AKM and some protective gear, trying to hide from his enemies. He then looks up to see a CCTV camera looking right at him and soon enough has to dodge some bullets to save his life. The trailer ends with a shot of a man sitting and watching a vast number of camera surveillance monitors and the Erangel map spreading across all the monitors right before the end.

Season four of PUBG is scheduled to begin from July 24.

Expanding the PUBG universe seems quite logical as the game has grabbed a lot of attention, especially on mobile. The company had recently hired Glen Schofield to lead a new studio that will focus on an original narrative experience within the PUBG universe. Schofield is known to have worked on popular gaming titles such as Call of Duty and Dead Space.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram