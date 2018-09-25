PUBG Returns to The Top of PC Game Download Charts on Steam

Battle royale icon "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" rolled out a seasonal Korean festival event, implemented a ranking system, and introduced the flare gun as a standard piece of equipment in a week that saw it become Steam's best selling title, by revenue.It was a relatively minor week in terms of new PC game releases, with "The Bard's Tale IV" failing to make a dent on the Steam top ten.Instead, a short-term sale on "NieR:Automata" saw the 2017 favorite rise back up the charts for a place in among recent hits "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," "Monster Hunter: World," and Battle Royale iteration "SCUM."While "Monster Hunter: World" climbs back to first on GamersGate and the space exploration of "No Man's Sky" overtakes sci-fi shooter "Destiny 2" on Humble, the Fanatical store brings a weeklong bundle event to a close with its Slayer Bundle, whose full contents include the highly-rated "Styx: Master of Shadows," "The Sexy Brutale," "The Lion's Song" and 14 more.On the subject of big PC releases (and Fanatical's chart,) the ahistorical anime-style strategy "Valkyria Chronicles 4" arrives on September 25 after extending the former PlayStation-exclusive franchise's fanbase through a 2016 re-release of 2008's original "Valkyria Chronicles."It's also being released on PlayStation 4 worldwide after a favorable Japanese reception earlier in the year, with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch editions as well.Steam* (steampowered.com)1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider3. Monster Hunter: World4. NieR:Automata5. SCUM*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)1. No Man's Sky2. Destiny 2: Forsaken3. Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition4. Fortnite - Deluxe Founder's Pack5. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon WildlandsGamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)1. Monster Hunter: World (inc. Deluxe editions)2. Torchlight3. Star Control: Origins4. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition5. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire ObsidianFanatical (fanatical.com)1. Fanatical Slayer Bundle inc.2. Valkyria Chronicles 43. Martian Mystery Bundle - 6 games4. Megadimension Neptunia VII Complete Bundle5. Fruitbat Factory BundleGOG (gog.com)1. Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition2. Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition3. Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition4. Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition5. CrossCodeItchio's Most Popular (itch.io)1. Perfection2. Unsung Warriors - Prologue3. 3:360 AM at Floater's Cemetery4. Immure: Inescapable Horror5. Disconnected