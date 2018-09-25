English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Returns to The Top of PC Game Download Charts on Steam
In the absence of any enormous PC game releases, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" reclaimed Steam's peak while a sale-price "No Man's Sky" soared to first on Humble and "Monster Hunter: World" re-takes GamersGate.
Battle royale icon "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" rolled out a seasonal Korean festival event, implemented a ranking system, and introduced the flare gun as a standard piece of equipment in a week that saw it become Steam's best selling title, by revenue.
It was a relatively minor week in terms of new PC game releases, with "The Bard's Tale IV" failing to make a dent on the Steam top ten.
Instead, a short-term sale on "NieR:Automata" saw the 2017 favorite rise back up the charts for a place in among recent hits "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," "Monster Hunter: World," and Battle Royale iteration "SCUM."
While "Monster Hunter: World" climbs back to first on GamersGate and the space exploration of "No Man's Sky" overtakes sci-fi shooter "Destiny 2" on Humble, the Fanatical store brings a weeklong bundle event to a close with its Slayer Bundle, whose full contents include the highly-rated "Styx: Master of Shadows," "The Sexy Brutale," "The Lion's Song" and 14 more.
On the subject of big PC releases (and Fanatical's chart,) the ahistorical anime-style strategy "Valkyria Chronicles 4" arrives on September 25 after extending the former PlayStation-exclusive franchise's fanbase through a 2016 re-release of 2008's original "Valkyria Chronicles."
It's also being released on PlayStation 4 worldwide after a favorable Japanese reception earlier in the year, with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch editions as well.
Steam* (steampowered.com)
1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
3. Monster Hunter: World
4. NieR:Automata
5. SCUM
*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.
Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)
1. No Man's Sky
2. Destiny 2: Forsaken
3. Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition
4. Fortnite - Deluxe Founder's Pack
5. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)
1. Monster Hunter: World (inc. Deluxe editions)
2. Torchlight
3. Star Control: Origins
4. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
5. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian
Fanatical (fanatical.com)
1. Fanatical Slayer Bundle inc.
2. Valkyria Chronicles 4
3. Martian Mystery Bundle - 6 games
4. Megadimension Neptunia VII Complete Bundle
5. Fruitbat Factory Bundle
GOG (gog.com)
1. Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
2. Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
3. Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition
4. Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition
5. CrossCode
Itchio's Most Popular (itch.io)
1. Perfection
2. Unsung Warriors - Prologue
3. 3:360 AM at Floater's Cemetery
4. Immure: Inescapable Horror
5. Disconnected
Live TV
