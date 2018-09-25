English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

PUBG Returns to The Top of PC Game Download Charts on Steam

In the absence of any enormous PC game releases, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" reclaimed Steam's peak while a sale-price "No Man's Sky" soared to first on Humble and "Monster Hunter: World" re-takes GamersGate.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 25, 2018, 10:15 AM IST
Battle royale icon "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" rolled out a seasonal Korean festival event, implemented a ranking system, and introduced the flare gun as a standard piece of equipment in a week that saw it become Steam's best selling title, by revenue.

It was a relatively minor week in terms of new PC game releases, with "The Bard's Tale IV" failing to make a dent on the Steam top ten.

Instead, a short-term sale on "NieR:Automata" saw the 2017 favorite rise back up the charts for a place in among recent hits "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," "Monster Hunter: World," and Battle Royale iteration "SCUM."

While "Monster Hunter: World" climbs back to first on GamersGate and the space exploration of "No Man's Sky" overtakes sci-fi shooter "Destiny 2" on Humble, the Fanatical store brings a weeklong bundle event to a close with its Slayer Bundle, whose full contents include the highly-rated "Styx: Master of Shadows," "The Sexy Brutale," "The Lion's Song" and 14 more.

On the subject of big PC releases (and Fanatical's chart,) the ahistorical anime-style strategy "Valkyria Chronicles 4" arrives on September 25 after extending the former PlayStation-exclusive franchise's fanbase through a 2016 re-release of 2008's original "Valkyria Chronicles."

It's also being released on PlayStation 4 worldwide after a favorable Japanese reception earlier in the year, with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch editions as well.

Steam* (steampowered.com)
1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
3. Monster Hunter: World
4. NieR:Automata
5. SCUM
*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)
1. No Man's Sky
2. Destiny 2: Forsaken
3. Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition
4. Fortnite - Deluxe Founder's Pack
5. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)
1. Monster Hunter: World (inc. Deluxe editions)
2. Torchlight
3. Star Control: Origins
4. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
5. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian

Fanatical (fanatical.com)
1. Fanatical Slayer Bundle inc.
2. Valkyria Chronicles 4
3. Martian Mystery Bundle - 6 games
4. Megadimension Neptunia VII Complete Bundle
5. Fruitbat Factory Bundle

GOG (gog.com)
1. Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
2. Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
3. Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition
4. Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition
5. CrossCode

Itchio's Most Popular (itch.io)
1. Perfection
2. Unsung Warriors - Prologue
3. 3:360 AM at Floater's Cemetery
4. Immure: Inescapable Horror
5. Disconnected
