PUBG Rival Fortnite's Players Were Exposed to Hackers Allowing Them to Take Over Accounts, Eavesdrop on Chats

PUBG rival Fortnite players were exposed to hackers who had the option to control your accounts and listen to your in-game chatThe breach was fixed this month, according to a spokesperson for Fortnite. The company, developed by Epic Games, encouraged players to protect their accounts by using strong passwords and not re-using passwords—but in this case, the issue wasn’t related to passwords, as hackers could gain access to an account without any login information. The user’s Fortnite authentication token could be captured by the attacker without the user entering any login credentials.According to the researchers, the security vulnerability was first discovered back in November of last year and, thanks to some quick work on the part of Epic Games (Fortnite’s publisher), has officially been closed since late December.Neither the researchers nor Epic Games have confirmed any cases in which the exploit was used - but it seems like it could’ve been an easy way for hackers to buy in-game content using players’ credit card information and allowed them to listen to your in-game chat. Players could have been exposed to the flaw if they clicked a malicious phishing link designed to exploit the vulnerability. Along with its report, the group also published a YouTube video explaining the research.