PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More

Some exciting new features are expected to arrive on PUBG as the game developers have posted details around a new upcoming update. According to the Update 27a patch notes, we could see a new map, level 4 armour and a lot more.There is also a warning suggesting that your “gameplay experience may change dramatically after this update.” Here are the complete patch notes:With the popularity of the Moonlight weather setting on Vikendi, we worked hard to determine what it was about that mode that engaged fans so much. After countless hours, we were able to determine that it was the full moon itself that fascinated players. Our next course of action became clear; have the next great PUBG map be on the surface of the moon!-PUBG’s biggest map to date at over 3,476 square kilometers!-New Feature: “Zero G”-Players will not receive fall damage on the Moon.-Jump height and duration are increased by 10x on the Moon.-Players struck with heavy-hitting weapons (melee, shotguns) will be flung for several meters slowly over time.-Players on the Moon will leave footprints.-The Moon will have no weather cycles, but will either be lit or in complete darkness depending on which side you spawn on.-Boost gauge and boost items will be replaced with oxygen tanks on the moon.-Players will need to keep oxygen tanks on hand in order to not suffocate.-New Moon Exclusive Vehicle: Moon Rover-Rovers will be key to survival on the moon, as players have thousands of meters to cover to get to the safe zone.-We’re incredibly excited to push the boundaries of realistic Battle Royale with our new map. -For players who truly want to immerse themselves in this new frontier, keep an eye out for Survivor Pass: Cosmonaut, coming soon!-Added a revenge bomb as loot to all maps.-The bomb is held in your inventory and explodes once an enemy opens your deathbox.-Players can set a pre-recorded message to play after the bomb goes off.-Added new Vikendi-exclusive weapon, the Squirt Gun.-Enemies hit by the squirt gun will take damage over time as they gain stacks of frostbite.-Increased squad sizes to a maximum of 20.-Added the Stretch Limousine and Party Bus as new squad transport vehicles.-Added Level 4 helmets to the game.-Completely resistant to bullets.-Reduces screen visibility considerably.-Added an option for “Winner Winner Tofu Dinner” for our vegetarian and vegan fans.-Thanks to the dedicated work of several fans, “Wadu Hek” is now a selectable language option.-Teamed up with WackyJacky101 to add a welcome message to the in-game lobby.-Sound will play globally each time a new player loads in.-We hope being welcomed to the game each time improves your play experience.-Added a smart algorithm to social channels that delays chocoTaco items by one week each time we’re asked about them.-To better emphasize survival in PUBG, frying pans can now be used to cook food.-Added a new win condition using the pan-Players able to collect components and cook their own Chicken Dinner will instantly win the match without having to be the lone survivor.-Boosts now inflict a stacking % chance to cause your character to suffer a heart attack.-Energy Drink: 2%-Painkillers: 10%-Adrenaline: 25%-Players now have a chance to injure their arm when involved in scooter accidents.(Get well soon!)-Because life always finds a way, we’ve added animations and AI to the dinosaurs in Dino Park on Vikendi.-All players now start each game with a cell phone in their inventory.-Players can use the phone to play PUBG Mobile while camping in houses or waiting for the zone.-Phone may also be used to take in-game selfies and will post automatically to linked social media accounts.Added region-appropriate, dangerous wildlife to each map-Erangel – Grizzly Bears-Miramar – Jaguars-Sanhok – Giant Pythons-Vikendi – Yeti-The Moon – Wizards-Training Camp – WackyJacky101-Players who don’t like the idea of killing can now opt to stay in the plane and fly back to civilization.-Pistols can now accept up to a 15x scope.-Added Step Counter integration to the game.-In-game steps will now count towards your daily total.-Added full auto mode to SR weapons.-The following weapons are affected:Kar98kM24AWMIf you went through the entire patch notes and actually believe that this could be true, then you need to leave PUBG and go into the real life. Don’t you love it when you get trolled, especially on April Fool’s?