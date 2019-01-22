PUBG Teases 'Awesome Patch' And Night Mode For Vikendi Map: Everything You Need to Know

We have an awesome patch coming to the PC Test Servers next week and I can't wait to share it with you all. For now, here's a look at some of the new additions coming to Vikendi! pic.twitter.com/mKj2YU3ReX — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 19, 2019

PUBG developers Tencent Games has announced a new Awesome Patch, which will bring the Moonlight mode to the Vikendi Map for PUBG. Notably, the new Awesome Patch will roll out to players of PUBG on PC and there is no information if it will arrive on PUBG Mobile."We have an awesome patch coming to the PC Test Servers next week and I can't wait to share it with you all. For now, here's a look at some of the new additions coming to Vikendi!" says the tweet. And the image shows what looks like a motorcycle with snowmobile tracks. A PUBG community manager on Reddit confirmed that the new mode will be released soon and that on Vikendi, it's called "Moonlight Mode" as it's supposed to be somewhat different from the standard night mode that is already available on Erangel.As mentioned earlier, the new map will come out of beta and will be available for all on Xbox One and PS4 on January 22. The Update #4 and Update #1 for the Xbox One and the PS4, respectively, will add the new map, along with new weapons, vehicle and more. The patch will come to the PUBG Test Servers on the steam in the next week. The players can access the Test servers to check out the New map with the Dark mode. Not just the Moonlight mode, but the new patch will bring the Snowbike for the players to move around the map easily in the snow.PUBG MOBILE's 0.10.5 update has finally been rolled out for Android and iOS users. The current update, version 0.10.5, brings some improvements to the loot distribution in Vikendi as well as a new weapon. The Royal Pass season 5 is also live on the servers. The update also brings the new Mk47 rifle to the game. Players can use the weapon in all the maps Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.In a recent development, Tencent Games has taken to Twitter to announce more stuff related to Resident Evil 2. "In order to celebrate the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 coming out on January 25, we are celebrating now with Duos event! We look forward to the full release of the collaboration content later this month and can't wait to share more with you! @RE_Games," read the tweet. Several players have been reported zombie sighting across the Erangel map for a while.