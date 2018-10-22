English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Tests Training Mode on Xbox One: Watch Video
PUBG Corp. announced that the new feature would be available on the Public Test Server.
PUBG Tests Training Mode on Xbox One: Watch Video
Following the release of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds‘ Training Mode on the PC version and a similarly designed mode for Android and iOS, the Microsoft Xbox One is going to be the last of the bunch to receive it after its stint in the console’s Public Test Server (PTS). PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Training Mode lets 5-20 players explore a fresh 2×2 km island map and practice each and every gameplay aspect of the title.
The Training Mode will give players access to a 2 km by 2 km sandbox map, which is objective free. It can accommodate between 5 and 20 players at a time and has a shooting range and race track so gamers can try the various in-game weapons and vehicles. To find the Training Mode, all players have to do is look for the new button that’s been added to the lobby on the PTS. Training Mode matches lasts for 30 minutes to give players time to try out anything that they’re looking to test, but you won’t have to worry as much about other players griefing you during the half-hour Training Mode match since they can’t kill you.
The Training Mode is easily accessible to those who own PUBG on their Xbox One consoles. All they have to do is go to the Microsoft Store from their consoles and search 'PUBG Test Server'.
