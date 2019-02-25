English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG to Bring New Snow Vehicles For Vikendi Map, New Flare Guns Being Added to All Maps
PUBG Corp revealed its new update, PUBG PTS Patch 26, and explained new vehicles can be found on the Vikendi map along with new flare gun.
PUBG to Bring New Snow Vehicles For Vikendi Map, New Flare Guns Being Added to All Maps
Loading...
After launching 'Survive Till Dawn' Zombie mode on its mobile version, PUBG Corp has announced a new update and revealed that the upcoming update will include a bunch of new features including a new vehicle on the Vikendi map along with new flare gun.
The Zima will replace UAZs on Vikendi, PUBG Corp said. It won't have perfect control over snow, but it will be easier to maneuver compared to other vehicles.
In terms of new modes of transportation, this update will introduce two vehicles exclusively to the Vikendi map. The cross between a van and Jeep will be easier to drive across the map and can take more overall damage. With the slow-moving equivalent now added for those who wish to play it safe, there’s now a Snowbike for players to zip around the snow-covered map. It will replace the standard motorbike when the update goes live, giving Vikendi its own unique set of vehicles.
The Flare Gun is being added as a permanent item but will be a rare item that players can use to call in special care packages that will drop in the area where the flare is fired from. Since the early use of a flare gun gave unwanted advantage, the Flare Gun will now only deliver a care package when used after the first blue zone phase. A message will be shown when a nearby player calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.
The Zima will replace UAZs on Vikendi, PUBG Corp said. It won't have perfect control over snow, but it will be easier to maneuver compared to other vehicles.
PC Players: Update #26 is now on the Test Server!Flare Guns have been added to public matches, as well as two new Vikendi exclusive vehicles the Zima and Snowbike. Rich presence support for Steam and Discord is here.
Bug fixes and full patch notes here:https://t.co/LBKPmb8QBE pic.twitter.com/djN66WKZ7F
— PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 20, 2019
In terms of new modes of transportation, this update will introduce two vehicles exclusively to the Vikendi map. The cross between a van and Jeep will be easier to drive across the map and can take more overall damage. With the slow-moving equivalent now added for those who wish to play it safe, there’s now a Snowbike for players to zip around the snow-covered map. It will replace the standard motorbike when the update goes live, giving Vikendi its own unique set of vehicles.
The Flare Gun is being added as a permanent item but will be a rare item that players can use to call in special care packages that will drop in the area where the flare is fired from. Since the early use of a flare gun gave unwanted advantage, the Flare Gun will now only deliver a care package when used after the first blue zone phase. A message will be shown when a nearby player calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results