1-min read

PUBG to Bring New Snow Vehicles For Vikendi Map, New Flare Guns Being Added to All Maps

PUBG Corp revealed its new update, PUBG PTS Patch 26, and explained new vehicles can be found on the Vikendi map along with new flare gun.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
After launching 'Survive Till Dawn' Zombie mode on its mobile version, PUBG Corp has announced a new update and revealed that the upcoming update will include a bunch of new features including a new vehicle on the Vikendi map along with new flare gun.

The Zima will replace UAZs on Vikendi, PUBG Corp said. It won't have perfect control over snow, but it will be easier to maneuver compared to other vehicles.



In terms of new modes of transportation, this update will introduce two vehicles exclusively to the Vikendi map. The cross between a van and Jeep will be easier to drive across the map and can take more overall damage. With the slow-moving equivalent now added for those who wish to play it safe, there’s now a Snowbike for players to zip around the snow-covered map. It will replace the standard motorbike when the update goes live, giving Vikendi its own unique set of vehicles.

The Flare Gun is being added as a permanent item but will be a rare item that players can use to call in special care packages that will drop in the area where the flare is fired from. Since the early use of a flare gun gave unwanted advantage, the Flare Gun will now only deliver a care package when used after the first blue zone phase. A message will be shown when a nearby player calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.
