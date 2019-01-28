English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG to Share Revenue, Fortnite Heads to Major Tournament
After testing the waters in 2018, both "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" are unveiling bigger esports plans for 2019.
PUBG to share revenue, Fortnite Heads to Major Tournament
"Fortnite" will be part of major esports tournament IEM Katowice this March, while "PUBG" is intending to funnel a portion of league revenue towards its pro-tier teams. The ESL's Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2019 event will hold a World Invitational "Fortnite" tournament from March 1 to March 3.
The Poland-based esports event has been running since 2007 and serves as a major destination for a number of big money world series. As well as the $500,000 USD "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and $412,000 "Starcraft 2" World Championships, this year's edition will in fact feature hugely popular 100-player console and computer game "Fortnite" on two separate occasions.
A $100,000 tournament for Polish players is scheduled for February 23 and 24, before a $500,000 international event running March 1 to 3. "Fortnite" developer Epic Games had previously held a Pro-Am celebrity tournament during the June 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
As for fellow battle royale game "PUBG," developer PUBG Corp. has pledged various subsidies and an additional 25% revenue share from the sale of in-game team and league digital items as far as top-tier North American and European League teams are concerned.
