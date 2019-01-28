PUBG to share revenue, Fortnite Heads to Major Tournament

"Fortnite" will be part of major esports tournament IEM Katowice this March, while "PUBG" is intending to funnel a portion of league revenue towards its pro-tier teams. The ESL's Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2019 event will hold a World Invitational "Fortnite" tournament from March 1 to March 3.The Poland-based esports event has been running since 2007 and serves as a major destination for a number of big money world series. As well as the $500,000 USD "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and $412,000 "Starcraft 2" World Championships, this year's edition will in fact feature hugely popular 100-player console and computer game "Fortnite" on two separate occasions.A $100,000 tournament for Polish players is scheduled for February 23 and 24, before a $500,000 international event running March 1 to 3. "Fortnite" developer Epic Games had previously held a Pro-Am celebrity tournament during the June 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.As for fellow battle royale game "PUBG," developer PUBG Corp. has pledged various subsidies and an additional 25% revenue share from the sale of in-game team and league digital items as far as top-tier North American and European League teams are concerned.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.