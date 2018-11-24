PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video

PUBG, an online multiplayer mobile game which lets users drop from an airplane, create teams, get guns and ammunition to survive against others on a virtual island has taken India by storm. Now, the YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani has published a new video that is based on his own experience while playing the game and most Indian PUBG Mobile players will find something that they can relate to in it. Titled “PUBG: Ek Game Katha,” the video will take you through an entertaining set of events. The 13-min video's humorous take on PUBG Mobile is instantly relatable to what Indians experience while playing the popular battle royale game. The video has gone viral and already crossed over 10 million views million views on YouTube.PUBG became so popular that its owner, South Korea-based Bluehole, formed a subsidiary called the PUBG Corp. to focus on the game. The mobile version has launched this March, in partnership with China’s Tencent Corp. In the last eight months, PUBG has been installed more than 100 million times on Android phones worldwide.Additionally, PUBG will be finally rolling out for the Sony PlayStation 4 platform starting December 7. The game, popularly known as PUBG, will be finally available for gamers who swear with Sony’s game console. Ahead of the launch, PUBG is now up for pre-order on the Sony PlayStation Store.PUBG will be available in three avatars at launch time. The first is called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survivor’s Edition which is priced at Rs2,750. Then there is a Looter’s Edition which also costs Rs2,750 and then there is the top-of-the-line Champion’s Edition priced at Rs3,999. If you pre-order PUBG now, you will be available download these on day one of the release.