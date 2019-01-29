English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Wala Hai Kya: Modi Answers a Worried Mother’s Question During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the popular battle royale game PUBG while addressing parents and students during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0
"PUBG-Wala Hai Kya," Asks PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: Watch Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today answered a number of questions during discussions with students and parents, ahead of the examination season, during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 program. Meanwhile, on a question of online games, as soon as PM Modi mentioned the PUBG game, the entire Talkatora Stadium was rocked and the applause stayed. In fact, a mother asked her questions about wandering through studies because of her gorgeous child's online game.
Replying to this question the PM said that this is also a problem and there is a solution. They said, 'If we want our children to move away from technology then it will be like pushing life back in a way. Children should be encouraged in relation to technology. '
The PM said, 'How to use the technique, the technique is not making the robot even the child. If parents take a little interest and it will be good to talk to the child while eating food. If parents ask children what is this app? How does it work? The child will feel that his parents want to help him. '
PM Modi said that for the proper use of technology, we have to think hard about it. He said, 'You sit with the children, give them work too. If you asked your child how to make rice, he would be happy. The child will feel that the mother wants to know how to make rice through technology. '
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Replying to this question the PM said that this is also a problem and there is a solution. They said, 'If we want our children to move away from technology then it will be like pushing life back in a way. Children should be encouraged in relation to technology. '
#WATCH:PM replies when a mother asks what must she do as her son, a Class-IX student is distracted by online games “Ye PUBG wala hai kya? Ye samasya bhi hai, samadhaan bhi hai, hum chahe hamare bachhe tech se door chale jayen, fr toh vo ek prakar se piche jana shuru ho jaenge" pic.twitter.com/uDjqVd4RZa— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019
The PM said, 'How to use the technique, the technique is not making the robot even the child. If parents take a little interest and it will be good to talk to the child while eating food. If parents ask children what is this app? How does it work? The child will feel that his parents want to help him. '
PM Modi said that for the proper use of technology, we have to think hard about it. He said, 'You sit with the children, give them work too. If you asked your child how to make rice, he would be happy. The child will feel that the mother wants to know how to make rice through technology. '
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bear Witness: Boy Rescued From Woods Says Friendly Ursine Kept Him Safe
- Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour of Bollywood
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra Avoids Direct Answer on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- Four More Shots Please! Review: A Mess that Struggles to Find its Central Theme
- Male Privilege: UAE's Gender Equality Awards Were All Won by Men
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results