English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PUBG Wala Hai Kya: Modi Answers a Worried Mother’s Question During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the popular battle royale game PUBG while addressing parents and students during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

Md. Waquar Haider | News18.comwaquarhaider2

Updated:January 29, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Wala Hai Kya: Modi Answers a Worried Mother’s Question During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0
"PUBG-Wala Hai Kya," Asks PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: Watch Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today answered a number of questions during discussions with students and parents, ahead of the examination season, during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 program. Meanwhile, on a question of online games, as soon as PM Modi mentioned the PUBG game, the entire Talkatora Stadium was rocked and the applause stayed. In fact, a mother asked her questions about wandering through studies because of her gorgeous child's online game.

Replying to this question the PM said that this is also a problem and there is a solution. They said, 'If we want our children to move away from technology then it will be like pushing life back in a way. Children should be encouraged in relation to technology. '




The PM said, 'How to use the technique, the technique is not making the robot even the child. If parents take a little interest and it will be good to talk to the child while eating food. If parents ask children what is this app? How does it work? The child will feel that his parents want to help him. '

PM Modi said that for the proper use of technology, we have to think hard about it. He said, 'You sit with the children, give them work too. If you asked your child how to make rice, he would be happy. The child will feel that the mother wants to know how to make rice through technology. '

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram