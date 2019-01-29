PUBG Wala Hai Kya: Modi Answers a Worried Mother’s Question During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

#WATCH:PM replies when a mother asks what must she do as her son, a Class-IX student is distracted by online games “Ye PUBG wala hai kya? Ye samasya bhi hai, samadhaan bhi hai, hum chahe hamare bachhe tech se door chale jayen, fr toh vo ek prakar se piche jana shuru ho jaenge" pic.twitter.com/uDjqVd4RZa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today answered a number of questions during discussions with students and parents, ahead of the examination season, during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 program. Meanwhile, on a question of online games, as soon as PM Modi mentioned the PUBG game, the entire Talkatora Stadium was rocked and the applause stayed. In fact, a mother asked her questions about wandering through studies because of her gorgeous child's online game.Replying to this question the PM said that this is also a problem and there is a solution. They said, 'If we want our children to move away from technology then it will be like pushing life back in a way. Children should be encouraged in relation to technology. 'The PM said, 'How to use the technique, the technique is not making the robot even the child. If parents take a little interest and it will be good to talk to the child while eating food. If parents ask children what is this app? How does it work? The child will feel that his parents want to help him. 'PM Modi said that for the proper use of technology, we have to think hard about it. He said, 'You sit with the children, give them work too. If you asked your child how to make rice, he would be happy. The child will feel that the mother wants to know how to make rice through technology. '*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.