PUBG Will Come to The PlayStation 4 on December 7: Watch Video

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” popularly known as PUBG is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7, Sony announced on Tuesday. The game first released on PC in March 2017, then came to Xbox in December 2017, where it’s enjoyed nearly a year of console exclusivity. PUBG will launch with three iconic maps – Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok – with the highly anticipated snow-themed map coming this winter. The game will include all major features like custom matches, ranked system, event mode, Trophies, and much, much more.There will be four editions offered. The Disc Edition and Looter’s Edition are just physical and digital versions (respectively) of the base game and will sell for $40. The Survivor’s Edition is $60 and includes the Survival Pass: Vikendi; 2,300 G-Coin Pack; and 20,000 BP. The Champion’s Edition is the same as the Survivor's but bumps the G-Coin up to 6,000. It will sell for $90.Additionally, Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation have confirmed that the upcoming PUBG Mobile Star Challenge global finals will take place in Dubai later this month. The new event will take place at the Festival Arena in Dubai from 29 November to 1 December. The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is being billed as the game’s first official eSports festival. The winning team at the event will take home from a prize purse of $400,000.The minimum requirements to participate in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is that players must have more than 1,000 fans or followers across specified streaming platforms and social but can form a squad of up to three other players. The finals will see the top 20 teams from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan, Korea, and China to participate in the Global Finals at Dubai. More than 15,000 teams had applied to be a part of the challenge.