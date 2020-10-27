PUBG Will Support Back Compatibility on PlayStation 5, New Xbox Consoles, Company Announces

Battle Royale gaming sensation Player Unknown's Battleground (PUBG) will be playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PlayStation 5 from day one. The company said that those who already own the game on current generation consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro will be able to play the game on the next generation consoles at no extra cost. The company said that while both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users will have access to the game starting November 10 globally, PlayStation 5 players outside of US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South will have to wait till November 19. US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea players will be able to play the game starting November 12 - the PS5 launch date. "We’re happy to announce that PUBG will be playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 from day one!," the PUBG Corp blog post said.

This means that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One series users won't have to buy the game separately when they upgrade to the newer generation of consoles. Apart from this, the company also announced that users will be able to play with each other across platforms even after the new gaming consoles hit the shelves. This means that regardless of what console users are on, they will be able to squad up with their friends to play together. Players on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 consoles will be able to play with each other, PUBG Corp said.

Xbox Series X will leverage the Xbox One X PUBG build to allow the game to run on the new console. With PUBG's new Framerate Priority feature, the game will run at 60fps frame rate on Xbox Series X. Similarly, the Xbox Series S will leverage on the build from the Xbox One S game. PUBG will run at 30fps on the Xbox Series S, but the company says it is working on bringing 60fps to the smaller Xbox console.

Like the Xbox game, PUBG on PlayStation 5 will also leverage the PlayStation 4 Pro build. PS5 users will be able to play the game on 60fps frame rate using PUBG's Framerate Priority option.

In the blog post, PUBG Corp also said that the Framerate Priority feature will roll out to Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro with the October 9.1 update.