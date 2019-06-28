PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions

PUBG Corporation is said to be working on a brand new game. With the amount of popularity Playerunknown Battlegrounds or PUBG has gained, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Notably, this won’t be a sequel rather a new game in itself that will have an original narrative in the PUBG universe.

While the game doesn’t have a name or even a working title, we do know that it is being developed by a new studio called Striking Distance. The company is headed by Glen Schofield who has been credited for popular games like Call of Duty and Dead Space. Apart from that, there is no crucial information about the gameplay as it is still in its early stages. There is no information around the release date either.

As of now, we can only speculate as to what kind of game will be developed by the new studio. Since it is confirmed that the new game won’t be a sequel for PUBG, it could be a completely new game and might not have any of the battle royale features.

Big new! I’m proud and honored to announce that I am now part of PUBG Corporation. Working together, we are building a AAA game studio called Striking Distance in San Ramon, CA. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) June 26, 2019

In other news, PUBG Lite for PC is finally heading its way to India along with a bunch of more countries in the Asian region. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game has been confirmed to be released in one of the biggest markets for the battle royale game. While the official release date hasn’t been confirmed, pre-registrations for the game have already begun. Early registration to PUBG Lite will also offer free skins and other rewards to players once the game arrives.