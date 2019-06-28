PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
While the game doesn’t have a name or even a working title, we do know that it is being developed by a new studio called Striking Distance and will have an original narrative in the PUBG universe.
While the game doesn’t have a name or even a working title, we do know that it is being developed by a new studio called Striking Distance and will have an original narrative in the PUBG universe.
PUBG Corporation is said to be working on a brand new game. With the amount of popularity Playerunknown Battlegrounds or PUBG has gained, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Notably, this won’t be a sequel rather a new game in itself that will have an original narrative in the PUBG universe.
While the game doesn’t have a name or even a working title, we do know that it is being developed by a new studio called Striking Distance. The company is headed by Glen Schofield who has been credited for popular games like Call of Duty and Dead Space. Apart from that, there is no crucial information about the gameplay as it is still in its early stages. There is no information around the release date either.
As of now, we can only speculate as to what kind of game will be developed by the new studio. Since it is confirmed that the new game won’t be a sequel for PUBG, it could be a completely new game and might not have any of the battle royale features.
Big new! I’m proud and honored to announce that I am now part of PUBG Corporation. Working together, we are building a AAA game studio called Striking Distance in San Ramon, CA.— Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) June 26, 2019
In other news, PUBG Lite for PC is finally heading its way to India along with a bunch of more countries in the Asian region. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game has been confirmed to be released in one of the biggest markets for the battle royale game. While the official release date hasn’t been confirmed, pre-registrations for the game have already begun. Early registration to PUBG Lite will also offer free skins and other rewards to players once the game arrives.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- 'What Does a Bowler Need to do?' Twitter Pours Ire as Kohli Gets Man of Match Over Shami
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s