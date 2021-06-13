PUBG's India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile May Launch Soon, But Indian Ministers Are Calling for Ban

PUBG Mobile’s India-specific avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to launch in the country very soon though the Battle Royale-style action title is still facing hurdles from select Indian lawmakers and leaders. Several BJP leaders such as Telangana MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Gadchiroli MP Ashok Nete, national spokesperson Suresh Nakhua, and more have raised concerns over its ties with China’s Tencent that allegedly poses national security risks. PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India’s distributor Krafton, which is based in South Korea, had said the company severed ties with China-based Tencent for the distribution of the game in India. However, Tencent continues to be associated with the South Korean brand for PUBG’s distribution worldwide. Hence, many leaders are raising this concern, and an MLA even alleged that the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile is the “same game with minor modification," and the company is creating a “mere illusion" by calling it India-specific. The exact launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India remains unclear.

The MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, Ninong Ering, even demanded in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the game should not release in India as it still poses risks to national security - similar to the original PUBG Mobile banned in September 2020. Speaking over links to the Chinese government, the minister noted that the China-based Tencent remains the “second-largest stakeholder" of Krafton with a 15.5 per cent stake. Following this, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind objected to the re-launch of the banned PUBG Mobile in a letter to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The letter notes that the Battlegrounds Mobile India needs “examination." Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) MP Ashok Nete and BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua have also requested PM Modi to “take strict action against [the] Chinese company." Notably, Congress senior leader Abhishek Singhvi alleged that the ruling party at the centre is diverting “youth’s attention" by allowing ‘PUBG 2’ to launch. “Govt 1st banned it & then allowed indirect entry to the company with 15.5% Chinese stake. I haven’t seen a bigger fan of Chinese tech than parts of this govt," he stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India continues to tease the imminent launch through multiple posts on Facebook. A teaser had indicated its official launch on either June 18 or September 18. Battlegrounds Mobile India is also available to pre-register via the Google Play app store, and the company recently claimed that the game registered 7.6 million hits on its opening day. Krafton had said that it is collaborating with Microsoft Azure to ensure users’ data safety.

