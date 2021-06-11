PUBG's India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile to Launch Very Soon, Company Teases With This Cryptic Post

PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India may launch in the country very shortly, the company has teased in a post on Facebook. The post also includes a cryptic image that apparently reveals the India launch date. We can notice a ruler board at the bottom left corner with numbers 1,2,3 on the X-axis and 3,4,5 on the Y-axis that add up to 18. At the centre, we can also see the number 09 that may indicate September. A quick analysis suggests that the battle royale-style action title may release in India on September 18; however, some fans also point out the launch to take place on June 18. Battlegrounds Mobile India’s publisher Krafton is yet to share the exact launch date. Recently, the company opened pre-registration for the game via the Google Play app store. It had also announced that the title registered 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day and crossed 20 million pre-books in the country in the next two weeks. The South Korean-based company has been further teasing minor elements of the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India that resemble scenarios from the original PUBG Mobile India, which remains banned in the country since September 2020. A separate teaser of the game showed a backpack that resembles the level 3 backpack in PUBG Mobile. Backpacks are used by players to carry guns and ammunition in Battle Royale mode. Before this, Krafton teased a map dubbed “Erangle," similar to “Erangel" in PUBG Mobile.

Meanwhile, a tipster and PUBG Mobile influencer, Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, teased the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 18. However, the game still faces hurdles in the country from lawmakers. Last month, Arunachal Pradesh Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ninong Ering demanded in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the game should not release in India as it allegedly poses a risk to national security - similar to the original PUBG Mobile. The MLA added that the Indian version of Battlegrounds Mobile is a “mere illusion" and the “same game with minor modification."

