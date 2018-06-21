English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PUBG’s New Sanhok Map Launch on June 22
The map will be exclusive for the PC version of the game for now. However, Sanhok is also expected to launch for the Xbox One as well, according to the PUBG E3 trailer.
(Image: PUBG Corporation / Bluehole, Inc.)
PlayersUnknown Battleground is set unleash its third map, Sanhok, along with a new weapon patch on June 22. Sanhok is set in a dense jungle with dynamic weather to give players a fresh feel. The map is set to be more tightly packed compared to Erangel and Miramar, the other two maps available in PUBG, thanks to its small 4km x 4km size. To get a feel of the new of the new map, players can head to the official patch page to get PUBG Corp.’s full tour of the island. According to test servers, loot will spawn more frequently on Sanhok more easily than it has before in any of maps in the game or the four previous beta tests.
As far as the weapon is concerned, the QBZ95 replaces the SCAR-L in Sanhok. As per the gameplay teaser release by PUBG Corp., attachments and performance of the QBZ95 will be pretty similar to the SCAR. The patch also includes a newer version of PUBG’s map select, playlist. Sanhok, the smallest of the game’s three maps, will have the second playlist called the Mini Royale. The bigger maps, Erangel and Miramar, will have a playlist called the Battle Royale.
This patch also fixes minor bugs, updates the UI with a more specific indictor of distance to the safe zone and also ads a dynamic zoom feature for the minimap. For now, the map will be exclusive to the PC version of the game, but according to the PUBG E3 trailer, Sanhok is also expected to release sometime this summer on Xbox One
