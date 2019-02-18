Pulwama Terror Attack: You Can Now Donate to Help Families of CRPF Martyrs

Last week, a deadly terrorist attack by a Jaish-E-Mohammad terrorist killed 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured several others. At this time, various government and non-government organisations as well as individuals have come forward to help the families of the Pulwama attack martyrs. There are multiple websites and apps which are now accepting donations for the martyrs. Here is how you can make the donations too.Bharat Ke Veer (India's Bravehearts), a brainchild of actor Akshay Kumar, is a Home Affairs Ministry initiative to support the kin of those who laid down their lives in the line-of-duty. One can donate through 'Bharat Ke Veer' website or mobile app.In order to facilitate the donation facility, Paytm has created a separate payment gateway for quick payments. The donations can be made through “CRPF Wives Welfare Association” option available under the ‘Donation’ tab on Paytm website. On Paytm mobile application, a link named “CRPF Bravehearts” is there. The Paytm payment gateway link -- CRPF Wives Welfare Association -- has been activated and will remain operational up until March 10, 2019.Donations can also be made to the Army Welfare Fund. The donations received in the fund is utilised to pay financial assistance/grant to widows of our Battle Casualties, their next of kin and dependents. To donate, one can send a Demand Draft in favour of "Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties" payable at New Delhi or transfer directly to "Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties" account with Syndicate Bank.One can send donations to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Pune that provides aftercare and rehabilitation to defense forces personnel disabled due to spinal cord injuries (paraplegics and tetraplegics). Contributions by cash/crossed check in name of "Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Kirkee" can be sent to the center. Donations can be transferred to "Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Kirkee" account with Punjab National Bank (IFSC: PUNB0027800; Account no.: 0278000100174484).Those interested in donating to the Indian Army can contribute to National Defence Fund (NDF) utilized for the welfare of Armed Forces (also Para Military Forces) members, including the Army, and their dependents. The Fund is completely dependent on the voluntary contributions from the public.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.