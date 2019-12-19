Take the pledge to vote

Puma Has Made Sneakers For Gamers But You Must Not Wear Them Outdoors

It should have some relevance in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) gaming space.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

December 19, 2019
There might be some gamers out there who may have complained about how the sneakers they are wearing are hampering their performance in the video game they are playing. Those of us who aren’t gamers will probably not understand, but sneakers probably do have an impact on how well you can use the keyboard or the game console controller to ply your trade in a make-believe world. Footwear company Puma has landed to the rescue of these under-performing gamers with its new Active Gaming Footwear. This is priced around £80 (around Rs 7,500 plus taxes).

The Active Gaming Footwear has three ‘modes’ too. At least that is what Puma would have us believe. These are the Medial wrap-up grip in SEEK mode, Lateral wrap-up support in ATTACK mode and Heel wrap-up stability in CRUISE and DEFENSE mode. This sneaker is supposed to have a sock-like fit and has a knitted upper. The outsole is low profile, which gives the sneakers a rather cool look, has to be said. There are two different layers of foam melded together beneath your feet and Puma says that is “to improve comfort and increase torsion control.”

Having said that, Puma does clarify that these sneakers are made for indoors or gaming arenas. Nevertheless, while wearing the Puma Active Gaming Footwear will make absolutely no difference if you lounge on your couch or beanbag all day, but this should have some relevance in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) gaming space.

These sneakers are now on sale in the UK and Australia.

