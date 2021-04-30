Purple Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini, AirTag Now Available to Purchase in India: Prices, Best Deals

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini’s new purple colour variants are now available to purchase in India, alongside the latest AirTag. Both the devices were launched with the new M1-powered iMac 2021 and iPad Pro 2021 at Apple Sprint Loaded event earlier this month. In terms of features, the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini retain the same specifications and pricing as the existing models. The Apple AirTag, on the other hand, can be purchased individually for Rs 3,190 or the pack of four costs Rs 10,900. All devices are available to purchase on the Apple India store and Amazon. Notably, the new iMac 2021 and Ipad Pro 2021 will be available to pre-book later today.

Starting with the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, their price in India starts at Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively, for the base 64GB storage model. The iPhone 12 mini also comes in White, Black, Blue, Green, and Red colour options and two more storage variants of 128GB (Rs 74,900) and 256GB (Rs 84,900). The Apple India website also offers Apple trade-in worth up to Rs 17,000 and EMI options. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 12 comes in the same colour options, and its 128GB model costs Rs 84,900, and the 256GB carries a price tag of Rs 94,900. Both smartphones carry AMOLED display but differ in terms of sizes. Under the hood, both carry an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and has a double rear camera setup.

Whereas, the Apple AirTag works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later as well as iPod touch (7th generation). All devices must be running on iOS 14.5 or later. You can also use it with iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, and iPad mini 4 or later, running iPadOS 14.5. Android users can also use Apple AirTag with their device. Amazon shows the device will be in stock on May 9, but users can still purchase it with the EMI option starting at Rs 513.

