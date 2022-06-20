Last week, a hack prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a keynote speech at an international gathering.

According to a statement, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum’s accreditation system was subjected to a Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack, interrupting the internet services at the venue and causing one-hour delay.

It’s a type of cyberattack in which a hostile actor tries to make a computer or other device unusable for its intended users by disrupting its usual operation. DoS attacks work by overloading or flooding a targeted machine with requests until normal traffic cannot be processed, causing a denial-of-service to additional users. A DoS attack is defined as one that is launched from a single computer.

Later, it was reported that the hackers targeted the servers with false traffic, causing sluggish internet connections which then caused a delay in Putin’s speech.

Russia did not directly blame anyone for the attacks, but sources told Reuters that it could be a reprisal from a gang of “hacktivists” in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

However, Putin declared during his speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that this is the period of the “unipolar world”, as he supported Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, he said: “When they won the Cold War, the US declared themselves God’s own representatives on earth, people who have no responsibilities — only interests. They have declared those interests sacred. Now it’s one-way traffic, which makes the world unstable.”

While talking about the ongoing crisis with Ukraine, Putin claimed that the so-called “special operation” has given the West an opportunity to blame Russia for its problems.

“They live in the past on their own under their own delusions … They think that … they have won and then everything else is a colony, a back yard. And the people living there are second-class citizens,” said the Russian president.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on June 20 that as Ukraine awaits a decision on its future membership in the European Union, the day marks the start of a “truly historic week” for the country.

