1-MIN READ

Qualcomm Announces Quick Charge 3+ For Faster Charging on Affordable Smartphones

Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G, followed by other new Snapdragon platforms across tiers.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
Global chipmaker Qualcomm has announced Quick Charge 3+ which is the next generation of company's widely used charging technology for affordable smartphones. Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G, followed by other new Snapdragon platforms across tiers.

"With Quick Charge 3+'s faster charging and affordability, there's now the opportunity to enrich lives around the world with the convenience of Quick Charge technology," the company said in a statement on Monday. "Xiaomi's Mi 10 Lite Zoom, powered by the Snapdragon 765G, is the first smartphone with both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge 3+ charging technology," it added.

The technology promises a 0-50 per cent charge in 15 minutes, promising to be 35 per cent faster and nine degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessors. Qualcomm said it supports any USB Type-A to USB Type-C adapter that has scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4. It also supports standard USB Type-A to USB Type-C cables as well as accessories that support scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4.

