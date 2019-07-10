Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 215 28nm-Based SoC Chipset For Budget Smartphones

Built on a 28nm process, the Qualcomm 215 equip a quad-core Central Processing Unit comprising of ARM’s Cortex-A53 cores that are clocked at 1.3GHz.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 215 28nm-Based SoC Chipset For Budget Smartphones
Built on a 28nm process, the Qualcomm 215 equip a quad-core Central Processing Unit comprising of ARM’s Cortex-A53 cores that are clocked at 1.3GHz.
Loading...

Qualcomm has decided to introduce modern features like dual cameras, longer aspect ratio displays and VoLTE calling on budget phones with its new chipset. After moving on to mass produce the flagship Snapdragon 865 with the help of Samsung, Qualcomm has now announced its latest chipset 215 for entry-level smartphones. However, the company has decided not to use the Snapdragon name with its latest 200-series processor, which will be the successor to the Snapdragon 212 chip.

Built on a 28nm process, the Qualcomm 215 equip a quad-core Central Processing Unit comprising of ARM’s Cortex-A53 cores that are clocked at 1.3GHz. The CPU will update the performance level by up to 50 percent, as compared to its predecessor and supports a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and HD+ (1,560 x 720) display. In addition to the performance, the Qualcomm 215 will also offer a 28 percent improvement in graphics.

The chipset will also feature a Qualcomm Adreno 308 GPU (graphics processing unit) and dual ISPs for dual-camera support. This is a major upgrade as 215 chipset will be the first among 200-series processor to have 64-bit CPU support, making it compatible with newer versions of Android.

The additional features include a 3,000mAh battery, over 5 days of music playback, 20 hours of voice calls and 10 hours of video playback on a single charge. It will support Qualcomm Quick Charge, providing 75% faster charge compared to a 5V/2A charger.

It comes with Qualcomm Processor Security and Content Protection for security, supporting up to 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, eMMC 4.5 and SD 3.0 (UHS-I) storage. With a single 13MP sensor or dual 8MP sensors with its dual 12-bit ISP, the Qualcomm 215 chipset will support 1080p video recording.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram