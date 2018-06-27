Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 And Snapdragon 429 With AI Capabilities

Qualcomm has announced three new mobile platforms for affordable and mid-range smartphone segments at the MWC Shanghai 2018. The Snapdragon 632 mobile platform would be a successor to the Snapdragon 626 chipset whereas the Snapdragon 439 and 429 would succeed the Snapdragon 430 and 425 chipsets respectively. The new Snapdragon 632 claims to be 40 percent faster than the Snapdragon 626. The Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 429 chipsets are claimed to be 25 percent faster than its respective predecessors. Qualcomm has confirmed that the new platform will be available to device manufacturers in the second half of 2018.All three chipsets will have Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. Qualcomm says the chipsets support Neural Processing SDK which would enable features like style transfer for real-time video filters, people detection, text translation, object detection, and face unlock feature. Also, the AI would be able to detect foreground and background to add DSLR-like blur effects to the user’s photos for single camera portrait modes. Along with this, the AI would also support the Smart Album feature where the gallery app would be able to sort out photos based on face, place, things and much more.Qualcomm said it has added the X6 LTE modem for both processors, which is also present in the Snapdragon 430 and 435 chipsets. The LTE modem can achieve uplink and downlink speeds of 75 Mbps. Both chipset also support dual 4G/dual VoLTE functionality and are built on 12nm FinFET technology resulting in increased power-saving capabilities, as per the company.Apart from this, the Snapdragon 439 will offer support for 21 mega-pixel single-camera and 8 megapixels + 8 megapixels dual cameras. Additionally, the chipset will also support Full HD+ display. The Snapdragon 429 will have support for a 16 mega-pixel single-camera and 8 megapixels + 8 megapixels dual cameras with HD+ display as well.Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 comes equipped with an octa-core CPU which also has an Adreno 505 GPU which renders graphics up to 20 percent faster. The Snapdragon 429, on the other hand, has the Adreno 504 GPU which is said to improve rendering of graphics by 50 percent.The all-new Snapdragon 632 will bring mainstream gaming, 4K video recording, artificial intelligence (AI) and faster LTE to the lower mid-range segment. According to Qualcomm, the 632 SoC is built on 14nm advanced FinFET process technology which delivers 40 percent improved performance when compared to the Snapdragon 626 SoC.Also, the Snapdragon 632 Soc has the Adreno 506 GPU with custom Kyro 250 CPU cores. The chipset clocks a maximum speed of 1.8GHz. The 632 SoC can handle a single rear camera with 24 megapixels or dual cameras with 13 megapixels each. The chipset offers dual 4G/dual VoLTE functionality as well. It also supports 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 632 SoC features the X9 LTE modem which supports LTE advanced technologies like Carrier Aggregation.