Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 730, 730G And 665 Mobile Platforms, With Gaming Performance Boost

Qualcomm is upgrading its mid-range smartphone chip family with three new processors. The three new members of the Snapdragon family are part of the 6 and 7 series of chipsets. The Snapdragon 665 can be seen as the successor to the incredibly popular Snapdragon 660, while the Snapdragon 730 is the successor to the Snapdragon 710. Qualcomm claims the new chips offer major improvements in AI computing, imaging, and performance, especially with respect to gaming.Snapdragon 665:Snapdragon 665 mobile platform, it bridges the gap between the Snapdragon 660 and 670 chipsets. The company claims the new Snapdragon 665 processor will deliver up to 2x faster AI on-device compared to the Snapdragon 660 chipset. The all-new Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform is built on the 11nm manufacturing process.It improves the AI performing by two times over its predecessor and supports camera features such as Zero Shutter Lag, Hybrid Autofocus, 48MP sensors, and triple-camera setups.Snapdragon 730:The Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is an update to the Snapdragon 710 chipset, packs in twice the power of the latter. It is based on an 8 nm manufacturing process and consists of 8x Kryo 470 CPUs. Built on the 8nm manufacturing process, the Snapdragon 730 mobile processor brings a few of the high-end processor features to the premium mid-range segment. With this new chipset, the company is claiming to deliver even better gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and camera performance.Snapdragon 730G:This chip is focused more on gaming and has 15 percent faster graphics rendering over the Snapdragon 730 thanks to an overclocked Adreno 618 GPU. The Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platforms are Wi-Fi 6 ready. Compared to the Snapdragon 730, the Adreno 618 GPU on the Snapdragon 730G offers 20% better performance. Both the chipsets feature Kryo 470 CPU featuring 2 performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 6 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.