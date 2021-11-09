Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 Dates: Snapdragon 898 Chip Incoming?

American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced the dates for its next event, Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021. The company is expected to launch the new flagship smartphone SoC during the event that will take place between November 30 to December 2, 2021. Qualcomm usually announces its new chipsets during this time of the year only and looking at past patterns, it will be safe to assume that we will see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 on the first day of the event.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, that is expected to be launched during the Snapdragon Tech Summit event, is rumoured to be built on a 4nm process and comes with ARMs newest design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with a 15 percent performance improvement over the Snapdragon 888 and 5 percent of a performance improvement over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+. The chipset is expected to power many flagship smartphones in 2022.

Recently, Xiaomi was rumoured to be the first brand to bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898-powered smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer’s next Xiaomi 12 series of flagship smartphones is expected to come with Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset. Motorola is also said to bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898-powered smartphone soon. Benchmark scores of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset have also been leaked earlier.

