Qualcomm Could Introduce Its Next Flagship Smartphone Chip In May

Qualcomm is likely to announce its mid-year flagship chipset refresh in May as per multiple reports this week. The company announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 late last year, with the devices powered by the chipset now available in the market.

Qualcomm could be working with TSMC for its new 4nm process chip, moving away from Samsung, which had developed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the company.

And in the next few months, Qualcomm will be offering its latest Snapdragon 8 series chipset which is likely to be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. Reports hint that brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Motorola could be some of the first names to adopt the new hardware for their phones, coming out a month or two after the hardware has been announced.

The new Snapdragon flagship could see major improvements in performance, and hopefully thermal management as well. The current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip has been found to be powerful but it tends to heat up, which is never a good sign in the long run.

Qualcomm is expected to host its event in May, where the Snapdragon lineup could include flagship as well as mid-range 5G chipsets.

It could also talk about the new chip for wearables and other smart devices that can utilise the potential of 5G connectivity. The new Snapdragon 700 series chips have helped the company to penetrate into the mid-range 5G market, competing with MediaTek’s Dimensity series SoCs for smartphones.

Qualcomm hasn’t shared any official details on the event for May, but it is likely the company will be lining up the event, where we could see our first official look at the new Snapdragon flagship hardware.

As always, we’ll be keeping a close eye on any updates from Qualcomm and share the details.

