The wearables segment has been growing at a rapid pace. To cater to the never-ending demand for wearables and their components, American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a new Qualcomm Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program. The program comprises of device manufacturers (ODMs), service providers, platform players, independent hardware and software vendors (IHVs and ISVs), and system integrators that will work together with OEMs to more easily develop and commercialize products and solutions. More than 60 wearable makers are already confirmed to take part in the program including the likes of Arm, BBK, Fossil, Oppo, Verizon, Vodafone, and more.

Qualcomm said that it has launched the Qualcomm Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program to facilitate collaboration amongst companies and accelerate solutions to these challenges. The program, according to the company, brings together industry leaders to discuss industry trends, share new technology and product direction, hold training sessions, demonstrate concepts, launch products, and facilitate matchmaking sessions amongst the ecosystem players. The collective goal of the members is to accelerate the wearables segment by delivering differentiated experiences at lower development cost and faster production time.

The Qualcomm Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program is part of the Qualcomm’s Advantage Network and is open to companies developing solutions based on the Snapdragon Wear platforms.

Qualcomm said that its Snapdragon Wear platform is driving the industry, powering smartwatches for kids, seniors, and adults and smart trackers for pets and accessories. Over the last five years, the company has shipped 40+ million units across 100+ countries, collaborated with 75+ device manufacturers and 25+ service providers while shipping 250+ wearables products.

