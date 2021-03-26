Qualcomm Launches New Snapdragon 780G 5G Chipset That Further Bridges Gap Between Mid to Premium SoC

American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced another new smartphone processor in its 700-series portfolio, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G. The Snapdragon 780G 5G is based on a 5nm process, similar to the company’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G also comes with a triple image signal processor that includes support for 4K HDR with computational HDR and HDR10 video capture. This is the first time a Snapdragon 700-series SoC is getting a tripe image signal processor. Given the 5nm process and the presence of the triple image signal processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC seems to further bridge the gap between the company’s mid-to-premium range processors. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series is said to be available on over 350 devices. Smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC will be available starting in the second quarter of this year. It is not known what all manufacturers will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G chipset on their upcoming smartphones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G chipset comes as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 765G processors. It comes with Kyro 670 CPU that is claimed to deliver up to 40 percent increase in performance over its predecessor. There is an Adreno 642 GPU and a Hexagon 770 processor that is paired with the 6th-generation Qualcomm AI Engine to deliver up to 12 tera operations per second (TOPs) AI performance. Further, there is the second-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub and a dedicated low-power AI processor for audio processing. For 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 780G comes with a Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF system that is capable of delivering up to 3.3gbps of download speeds on sub-6GHz frequencies. There is also a FastConnect 6900 system that features on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC as well and brings Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. There is also Bluetooth V5.2 and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology for an enhanced audio experience.

There is also a Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming integration for gaming and the Snapdragon 780G 5G chipset also supports full-HD display with a up to 144Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm has provided support for LPDDR4 RAM of up to 2.1 GHz and 16GB.