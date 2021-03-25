Qualcomm May Be Working on a Nintendo Switch-Like Gaming Console Powered by Android

American chipmaker Qualcomm is reportedly working on a gaming console that will clone the popular Nintendo Switch. According to a report in Android Police, the gaming console looks like the Nintendo Switch and will run on Android. No images of the Android smartphone were published with the Android Police report and is being manufactured by an unknown “premium supplier in the controller space." The console is also expected to have other video output support like HDMI and will reportedly come with a 6,000mAh battery, an SD card slot, 5G connectivity, and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology. The console may run on Android 12 upon launch, according to the Android Police report and will come with a customised launcher and full support for Google’s apps and services. Qualcomm is also allegedly in talks with Fortnite maker Epic Games to include the Epic Games app on the console.

The current launch target for the Qualcomm console is Q1 2022 and the company is targeting a price point of around $300 (roughly Rs 22,000), which suggests a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chipset could be included. XDA Developers independently confirmed the development that Qualcomm has been working on a Nintendo Switch look-alike console, but weren’t able to verify if the product would end up being fully designed and sold by the San Diego, California-based chipmaker. The rumoured console, if made reality, would serve as an alternative to the Nintendo Switch, which does not have any good-enough alternatives from any well-known companies.