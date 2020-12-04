Qualcomm May Introduce a New 700-Series Snapdragon Chipset Codenamed Cedros In Q1 2021

American chipmaker Qualcomm introduced its new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888 on December 1. The Snapdragon 888 5G chipset was launched at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit, where people were expecting more than one chip from Qualcomm, possibly a new 700 series chipset as well, but the San Diego-based company only introduced the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Now, a tipster has said that a new 700 series Qualcomm chipset will be introduced in Q1 2021 and will start shipping immediately.

The new 7-series Qualcomm chipset is expected to be a competitor to Samsung's 5nm Exynos 1080 chip with an integrated 5G modem and the MediaTek MT6893 - a 6nm mid-range chipset that is yet to be announced. So far there is nothing known about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset apart from its SM7350 model number and Cedros codename. A report has said that a prototype of the Qualcomm SM7350 chipset has scored over 530,000 points on AnTuTu, outperforming the Snapdragon 765G by a margin but still behind last year's Snapdragon 865 chipset, which easily reached over 600,000 on AnTuTu.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 SoC on December 1. The Snapdragon 888 chipset came with incremental improvements to the overall performance, along with greater AI processing power, a more capable digital signal co-processor to take care of light and background tasks, and higher bandwidth image signal processor to support more complex smartphone photography applications, and a more capable GPU to process better graphics and AR/VR applications. After Qualcomm's announcement, many brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and more said that their next generation of flagship smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.