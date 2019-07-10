Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Qualcomm Really Needs to Deliver on The Next Smartwatch Chip, For The Sake of Google's Wear OS

The Wear OS is likely to get a new lease of life as Qualcomm is reportedly working on a new chipset for smartwatches.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Qualcomm Really Needs to Deliver on The Next Smartwatch Chip, For The Sake of Google's Wear OS
The Wear OS is likely to get a new lease of life as Qualcomm is reportedly working on a new chipset for smartwatches.
Loading...

Qualcomm is looking to replace its current Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor with a new smartwatch chip to be known as either “Snapdragon Wear 429” or “Snapdragon Wear 2700”. The new chip will be produced using the 12nm process and will feature Cortex-A53 CPU cores along with 64-bit support. This stands strong in comparison with the Wear 3100, which is made using the much larger 28nm process and comes with four Cortex-A7 cores. The 3100 offers 32-bit support. This is according to a report from WinFuture. The smaller node size should allow Qualcomm to stuff more transistors into the new chipset, thereby making it more powerful and less starved for energy than its predecessor.

The WinFuture report also says that Qualcomm is testing the Wear 429/Wear2700 chip with a platform that includes 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. The chip is said to include a power-saving feature that sends some tasks to lower-power chips or cores in order to save battery life. Other things worth highlighting include Bluetooth 5.0, EMMC 5.1 flash memory support, and an LTE modem. However, Qualcomm is still believed to working on the early development stages of the new chip. It may be a while before it hits the market.

It is important here to note that the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, which was released last year, was heavily criticized for its choppy performance and unimpressive battery life. Hence, the new chip may again revive interest in the smartwatch segment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram