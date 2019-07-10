Qualcomm Really Needs to Deliver on The Next Smartwatch Chip, For The Sake of Google's Wear OS

Qualcomm is looking to replace its current Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor with a new smartwatch chip to be known as either “Snapdragon Wear 429” or “Snapdragon Wear 2700”. The new chip will be produced using the 12nm process and will feature Cortex-A53 CPU cores along with 64-bit support. This stands strong in comparison with the Wear 3100, which is made using the much larger 28nm process and comes with four Cortex-A7 cores. The 3100 offers 32-bit support. This is according to a report from WinFuture. The smaller node size should allow Qualcomm to stuff more transistors into the new chipset, thereby making it more powerful and less starved for energy than its predecessor.

The WinFuture report also says that Qualcomm is testing the Wear 429/Wear2700 chip with a platform that includes 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. The chip is said to include a power-saving feature that sends some tasks to lower-power chips or cores in order to save battery life. Other things worth highlighting include Bluetooth 5.0, EMMC 5.1 flash memory support, and an LTE modem. However, Qualcomm is still believed to working on the early development stages of the new chip. It may be a while before it hits the market.

It is important here to note that the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, which was released last year, was heavily criticized for its choppy performance and unimpressive battery life. Hence, the new chip may again revive interest in the smartwatch segment.