Qualcomm Reveals Snapdragon 888 Benchmark Scores, Posts Significant Performance Gains Over Predecessor

Qualcomm announced its latest flagship chipset for next year's flagship smartphones earlier this month during the Snapdragon Summit. The Snapdragon 888 5G chipset is said to power many Android flagships next year. Now, the American chipmaker has revealed several benchmark scores for the Snapdragon 888 chipset from benchmarking platforms like AnTuTu, Geekbench, and more. The numbers released by Qualcomm show that the Snapdragon 888 SoC has posted impressive results in benchmark tests. The company usually allows third-party reviewers to have hands-on access to the latest Snapdragon reference design. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to collate the results across leading industry benchmark testing system.

Qualcomm has provided benchmark scores for the Snapdragon 888 based on the CPU, GPU, and AI use cases for platforms including AnTuTu, Geekbench, GFX Bench, AITuTu, Procyon, MLPerf, and Ludashi AIMark. The Snapdragon 888 SoC posted significant gains in benchmark scores as compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865. On AnTuTu, the Snapdragon 888 scored an average of 735,439 score, higher than SNapdragon 865's 541,899 points score on the same platform last year. On Geekbench, Snapdragon 888 posted a 1,135 points single-core score and a 3,794 points score for multi-core performance. This is above the Snapdragon 865's 926 single core and 3,438 multi-core score on Geekbench. In other benchmark tests as well, the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm showed impressive gains in early benchmark scores as compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865.

The Snapdragon 888 chipset from Qualcomm was launched earlier this month at the company's Snapdragon Summit. Snapdragon 888 is built on a 5nm process and comes equipped with the company's third-gen Snapdragon X60 modem that adds support for 5G. It also comes with support for mmWave that can provide speeds of up to 7.5Gbps.

Further, the chipset is claimed to provide a 25 percent performance boost in terms of CPU and us equipped with the Adreno 660 GPU that can render graphics 35 percent faster than the Snapdragon 865. The latest Snapdragon 888 chipset will be available in smartphones starting in Q1 2021. Several brands have already announced that their next flagship handsets will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.