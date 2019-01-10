English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Qualcomm Says Apple CEO Tim Cook's Comment 'Misleading'

Reuters

Updated:January 10, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Qualcomm Says Apple CEO's Comment 'Misleading' (File photo: Reuters)
Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's comment that there was no recent settlement discussions between the iPhone maker and the chipmaker were "misleading."

"We have been consistent for the last 18 months in making clear that we have, at various times, been in discussions with Apple about a possible resolution to our licensing dispute," a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

In an interview with CNBC earlier on Tuesday, Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies since the "third calendar quarter of last year."
