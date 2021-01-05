Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Chipset Announced, Will Bring 5G to Budget Phones in 2021

5G is the latest wireless standard, and is being rolled out in many parts of the world already. Given that many users will move to the next wireless standard soon, there are not enough smartphones in every range to cater to the impending demand for 5G-enabled smartphones. While brands like Xiaomi and Samsung are bringing in increasingly affordable 5G smartphones with time, it is still a technology that is mostly seen on mid-range to premium smartphone segments. This year, however, things are said to change as Qualcomm has introduced its Snapdragon 480 chipset for budget smartphones, which comes with the company's X51 modem that enables 5G capabilities.

Using the Snapdragon 480 5G-enabled chipset, many budget smartphones are likely to see 5G support this year. The X51 modem on the Snapdragon 480 supports mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, as well as both standalone and non-standalone deployments, meaning that it will be compatible with most 5G networks today. During testing, Qualcomm said that the X51 on the Snapdragon 480 put up download speeds of up to around 2.5GBps over a 5G connection. Uploads, on the other hand, maxed out at 660mbps. In terms of LTE, the Qualcomm X51 modem delivers theoretical download speeds of 800mbps.

Apart from its 5G capabilities, the Snapdragon 480 is said to be 100 percent faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 460 SoC, thanks to an 8nm process and new CPU and GPU components. Further, the new chip includes support for Bluetooth 5.1, some Wi-Fi 6 technologies, and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ standard, which enables fast charging. There is also a new image signal processor built into the chip that Qualcomm says can capture stills and videos feom three cameras simultaneously.

Like its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 is also expected to feature on budget smartphones. Qualcomm says that the first slate of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480-powered smartphones will be announced over the next couple of months.