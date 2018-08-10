Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Launched; Relies Heavily on AI

Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 670 system-on-chip (SoC) as the successor to last year's Snapdragon 660 SoC. The latest chipset from Qualcomm comes loaded with 3rd generation AI Engine, which the brand claims delivers 1.8x AI performance improvements as compared to the previous generation. The on-device AI capabilities will help improve real-time responsiveness, enhanced reliability and more even when the device lacks a network connection.The Snapdragon 670 includes the Qualcomm Kryo 360 CPU, Qualcomm Spectra 250 dual-cam ISP, Qualcomm AI Engine, Adreno 615 GPU and Snapdragon X12 LTE modem. It will be targeted towards mid-range handsets. Snapdragon 710 processor, the Snapdragon 670 also offers an Octa-core setup - 2x Kryo 360 cores + 6x Kryo 360 power efficiency core. The Snapdragon 670 is also the first 600-tier chipset to come with the Spectra 250 ISP (Image Signal Processor), which will allow it to support a ton of advanced camera features, such as noise reduction, image stabilization, and active depth sensing. The ISP supports up to 25-megapixel for single cameras and 16-megapixel dual cameras. The processor is capable of supporting full HD+ displaysUnlike the Snapdragon 710 which has the Adreno 616 GPU, Snapdragon 670 has the Adreno 615 which will lag behind the Snapdragon 710 in terms of graphical performance. Qualcomm says CPU performance is 15 percent higher in the new chip. That’s all thanks to the improved core design. The Snapdragon 670 also runs the new Adreno 615 GPU, which is about 25 percent faster. Qualcomm did not announce the list of the devices that will feature the Snapdragon 670, but whichever models they are, you can expect them to deliver a great deal of performance.