English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Smartphone Processor Launched: Everything You Need to Know
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform, a new integrated chip designed for three-camera set-ups, "outstanding" mobile gaming, and AI-powered systems.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Smartphone Processor Launched: Everything You Need to Know
Loading...
While high-end devices in the smartphone industry, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 lineup, LG G7 ThinQ, and Google Pixel, are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, the company is introducing a mid-range chip that can support the premium qualities that are no long exclusive to these flagship phones. These choice features are possible thanks to the Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Qualcomm Kryo CPU, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU that make up the system which "bring new experiences to consumers globally," according to company VP of product management, Kedar Kondap. With the development of this chip, you no longer have to be the owner of an iPhone XS for a high-quality mobile gaming experience, "epic" selfies, and an advanced AI assistant.
As Qualcomm stated, "the most advanced games demand a lot out of a smartphone," like high frame-rates and specific APIs, for example. The Snapdragon 675 takes all of these into account, while the chip is also optimized for popular games and game engines such as Unity, Unreal, and Messiah. The Snapdragon 675 also bows to the trend of numerous AI-assisted camera lenses on a single device by supporting a triple camera configuration compatible with telephoto, wide angle, and super-wide-angle lenses. Additionally, the chip supports an enhanced portrait mode and limitless slow-motion all in HD with help from the AI to optimally shoot media.
In general, though, the multi-core AI engine supports far more than just the camera of a device. The software is engineered to become the ultimate assistant by, "learning and adapting to a user's voice, and optimizing battery life." It can support device security and translation, as well.
The 675 is expected to be implemented into consumer phones in Q1 of 2019, but with the mobile platform already being available today, developers can get started creating apps, services, and other features that optimize this new generation system-on-chip.
As Qualcomm stated, "the most advanced games demand a lot out of a smartphone," like high frame-rates and specific APIs, for example. The Snapdragon 675 takes all of these into account, while the chip is also optimized for popular games and game engines such as Unity, Unreal, and Messiah. The Snapdragon 675 also bows to the trend of numerous AI-assisted camera lenses on a single device by supporting a triple camera configuration compatible with telephoto, wide angle, and super-wide-angle lenses. Additionally, the chip supports an enhanced portrait mode and limitless slow-motion all in HD with help from the AI to optimally shoot media.
In general, though, the multi-core AI engine supports far more than just the camera of a device. The software is engineered to become the ultimate assistant by, "learning and adapting to a user's voice, and optimizing battery life." It can support device security and translation, as well.
The 675 is expected to be implemented into consumer phones in Q1 of 2019, but with the mobile platform already being available today, developers can get started creating apps, services, and other features that optimize this new generation system-on-chip.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana: The New Middle Class Hero is Also a Box Office Champion
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- WATCH: Veena Artist Plays Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' Without a Pause
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...