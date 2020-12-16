Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Mid-Range SoC Launched With Adreno 612 GPU, Kyro 460 CPU Architecture

American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced the successor to its mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Snapdragon 678, which will deliver overall performance upgrades, high-speed connections for sophisticated video and photo capture, and immersive entertainment experiences. The Snapdragon 678 chipset is very similar to the Snapdragon 675 that was launched two years ago. It comes with the same Kyro 460 CPU architecture along with a Qualcomm Adreno 612 GPU. While announcing the new Snapdragon 678 chipset, Qualcomm said that the new processor brings advanced mobile capabilites for daily entertainment at lightning fast speeds.

While the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset comes with the same CPU architecture and GPU, the CPU maxes out at a 2.2GHz clock speed. Qualcomm has also tweaked the Adreno 612 GPU to increase performance, but it didn't specify if changes were made to the number of cores or the frequency of each core. Just like the Snapdragon 675, the Snapdragon 678 is also made on an 11nm process. According to Qualcomm, users will see the most significant performance gains in photography and videography. The chipset uses a Specta 250L ISP and Qualcomm's 3rd generation AI engine, which will allow smartphone manufacturers to add support for features like portrait mode, low-light capture, limitless 4K video, and more camera capabilities. The ISP used on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset supports image capture from two cameras at up to a 16-megapixel resolution with zero shutter lag, or from a single camera at up to 25-megapixel with zero shutter lag.

The Snapdragon 678 is not a 5G-enabled processor and comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X12 4G LTE modem that can achieve download speeds of up to 600mbps and upload speeds of up to 150mbps.