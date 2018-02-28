Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 Series Announced to Bring Snapdragon 845 Features to Mid-Range Devices

Qualcomm introduced a new product in its Snapdragon family as the Snapdragon 700 series. As a mid-tier offering (between the Snapdragon 800 and Snapdragon 600 series), the Snapdragon 700 series aims to cater to the midrange devices for Qualcomm’s global OEM partners. The new Snapdragon 700 series comes with Kryo CPU cores, Audio Visual Processing Subsystem, Qualcomm AI Engine as well as Spectra ISP camera image processing.As for its features, Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 700 series will deliver 2x increase in edge AI application performance and a 30 percent increase in power efficiency, over the Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. In addition, the new chipset will support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology just like Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. In fact, the whole purpose of the new Snapdragon 700 series is to make available the features of Snapdragon 845 at a more affordable range of smartphones.“The Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform Series will bring premium tier technologies and features into more affordable devices, something our global OEM customers and consumers are demanding,” Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies said.As per Qualcomm, the first commercial samples of the Snapdragon 700 series are expected to ship later in the first half of 2018.Check out the latestin this video: