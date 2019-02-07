English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Announced With Faster Clock Speeds and Quick Charge 4+
A slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 710, the new 712 has a faster clock speed and supports Quick Charge 4+
Qualcomm has added a new mobile processor to its portfolio called the Snapdragon 712. It’s more of a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 710 rather than a new update as it is based on the same 10 nm process.
The primary differences are that the new chip runs at 2.3 GHz compared to 2.2 GHz and also brings support for Quick Charge 4+ instead of Quick Charge 4. This helps in charging smartphones from 0 to 50 percent in about 15 minutes.There is also better Bluetooth audio courtesy TrueWireless Stereo Plus and Broadcast Audio technologies.
Rest of the features are the same including the octa-core layout with Kryo 360 cores, an Adreno 616 GPU and the Hexagon 685 DSP. Even the modem remains the same -Snapdragon X15- which supports LTE Cat.15 downlink and Cat.13 uplink, with peak speeds of 800 Mbps and 150 Mbps, respectively. The chip also supports up to 20-megapixel dual cameras or 32-megapixel single camera with the same Spectra 250 ISP (Image Signal Processor). The company claims that the Snapdragon 712 also packs the same AI smarts and premium features of its predecessor, while adding performance boosts making it suitable for gaming and more.
