Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Mobile Processor Goes Official With Improved Performance, AI Capabilities

Qualcomm has announced a new processor in its 700-series of Snapdragon processors, the Snapdragon 750G. The new chipset features an integrated X52 modem which adds support for 5G alongside improved CPU and graphics performance. The Snapdragon 750G is a follow-up to the Snapdragon 730G. Qualcomm claims that the new chip offers up to 10-percent better graphics rendering performance making use of the Adreno 619 GPU over the Adreno 618 that is on the Snapdragon 730G. It is also claimed to offer a 20-percent faster CPU performance over the previous 730G thanks to the updated Kryo CPU cores.

The new Snapdragon 750G also features Qualcomm's fifth-generation AI engine. With up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS), the upgraded AI engine also allows Qualcomm to support AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression. Qualcomm has also hailed a new Game Colour Plus mode feature for adding better colour and details to games. "Snapdragon 750G offers select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to allow for smooth, low-latency gameplay for richer entertainment quality," Qualcomm said in the release.

It is noteworthy that Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 750G processor is not a replacement for higher-end Snapdragon 765, 765G, or 768G SoC's. It aims to replace the Snapdragon 730G. The company says the first devices based on the new Snapdragon 750G will come towards the end of 2020. Since it sits a tier below the Snapdragon 765G, which powers the OnePlus Nord, it is safe to assume the Snapdragon 750G will power devices below that segment.