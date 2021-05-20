Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Chipset Launched for Mid-Range Smartphones: All You Need to Know

American chipmaker Qualcomm has launched its latest chipset for mobiles, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC was launched at Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon Summit and sits between the Snapdragon 750G and the Snapdragon 780G. The chipset comes as a successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and is designed to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience using a new configuration. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is based on a 6nm process and the company claims that it is capable of delivering up to two times better artificial intelligence (AI) performance improvement over its predecessor. It will be available commercially in the second quarter of 2021 itself, Qualcomm said in a blog post announcing the new SoC.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G will power high-tier smartphoes from companies like Honor, iQoo, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi. The only company that has confirmed its usage of the Snapdragon 778G is Honor, which said that it will use the Snapdragon 778G on the Honor 50 series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G comes with Kryo 670 CPU that is designed to offer up to 40 percent better performance over the Kryo 475 CPU available on the Snapdragon 768G. The Snapdragon 778G chipset also includes the Adreno 642L GPU that is also rated to deliver up to 40 percent faster graphics over its predecessor.

Apart from the CPU and GPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G has a low-power Hexagon 770 processor and a second-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub to provide next-generation AI experiences.

The Snapdragon Qualcomm 778G also includes the Qualcomm Spectra 570L triple image signal processor (ISP) that is capable of concurrently capturing triple images of up to 22-megapixel resolution. The triple ISP also supports wide, ultra-wide, and zoom cameras as well as offers 4K HDR10+ video recording.

Connectivity features on the Snapdragon 778G include an integrated Snapdragon X53 5G modem that support mmWave and sub-6 5G networks. There is also the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Connectivity System to support multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 2.9Gbps. The chip is also capable of supporting Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2. It is also claimed to offer low-latency connectivity.

The Snapdragon 778G has support for LPDDR5 RAM of up to 3200MHz frequency and 16GB capacity. It also supports full-HD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rate, along with HDR10 and HDR10+ support. It also supports up to 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here